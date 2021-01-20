JustInvest LLC Raises Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,087,147,000 after purchasing an additional 706,111 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,753,000 after purchasing an additional 958,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,036,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,293,000 after purchasing an additional 677,510 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,294 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $391,992,000 after buying an additional 427,064 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW opened at $170.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

