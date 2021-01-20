JustInvest LLC Purchases 842 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $507.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,246 shares of company stock valued at $18,220,461. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

