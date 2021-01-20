JustInvest LLC Purchases 72,745 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,745 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 78,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 49,412 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 904,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 28,615 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

NYSE MUFG traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,774. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MUFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.