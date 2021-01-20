JustInvest LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,417 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group comprises about 1.2% of JustInvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMFG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,884,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,064 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,547,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,823 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,960,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after purchasing an additional 651,928 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,013,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,934,000. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,054,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,999. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

