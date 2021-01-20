JustInvest LLC Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

JustInvest LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,634 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.9% of JustInvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.32.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $352.19 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $347.23 and a 200-day moving average of $324.62.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

