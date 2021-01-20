JustInvest LLC Has $224,000 Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,555,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,906,000 after buying an additional 274,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,690,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,944,000 after acquiring an additional 231,623 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,953,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,491,000 after purchasing an additional 84,143 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,987,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,058,000 after purchasing an additional 286,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,208,000 after purchasing an additional 475,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,253 shares of company stock valued at $969,172 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JCI stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,086,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,966. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $52.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

JCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

