JustInvest LLC Has $106,000 Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 52.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mirova grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 191.4% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 1,049 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.18. 4,826,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,608,023. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.39. The stock has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.97, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $70.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. MKM Partners lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.04.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

