JustInvest LLC Grows Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 24.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DB traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,406,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,621. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

DB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

