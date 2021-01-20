JustInvest LLC Decreases Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

JustInvest LLC lowered its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,342,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,379,000 after purchasing an additional 415,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,231,000 after purchasing an additional 377,780 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 24,503.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,780,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,425 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,825,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 32.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,690,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,620,000 after purchasing an additional 411,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.57. The company had a trading volume of 12,207,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,156,195. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average is $52.66. The stock has a market cap of $137.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

