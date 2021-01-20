JustInvest LLC Buys 13,541 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 114.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,541 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Unilever by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,836,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,249,000 after acquiring an additional 55,649 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 99.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,916,000 after purchasing an additional 758,492 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Unilever by 4.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 962,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,393,000 after purchasing an additional 40,123 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Unilever by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 890,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,931,000 after purchasing an additional 65,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 4.3% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 778,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,001,000 after purchasing an additional 32,110 shares during the last quarter.

UL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of UL opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.29 and its 200-day moving average is $59.85. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

