JustBet (WINR) Reaches Market Cap of $225,183.76

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, JustBet has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar. One JustBet token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. JustBet has a market cap of $225,183.76 and approximately $23,094.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00049474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00119612 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00073176 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.25 or 0.00256946 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00064576 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

Buying and Selling JustBet

JustBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

