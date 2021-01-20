JUST 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $109.34 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One JUST token can now be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JUST has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $62.83 million and $109.34 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00050897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00120011 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00073507 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00255675 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000716 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,831.07 or 0.96881679 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

Buying and Selling JUST

JUST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

