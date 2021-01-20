JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Raised by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.3% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,017 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after buying an additional 27,691 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 189,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,042,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 79,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $138.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $420.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

