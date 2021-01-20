JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Increased to $157.00 by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price upped by Seaport Global Securities from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.90.

NYSE JPM opened at $138.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $142.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Insiders sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

