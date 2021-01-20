JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) to Neutral

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS PSZKY remained flat at $$8.80 during trading on Wednesday. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Company Profile

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SpÃ³lka Akcyjna provides banking services in Poland, Ukraine, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Ireland, and Germany. Its Retail segment offers current and savings accounts, term deposits, private and electronic banking services, investment and insurance products, credit and debit cards, and consumer and mortgage loans, as well as business loans to firms and enterprises, developers, cooperatives, and property managers.

