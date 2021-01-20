JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) to Neutral

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS PSZKY remained flat at $$8.80 during trading on Wednesday. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84.
Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Company Profile
