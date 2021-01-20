JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€3.30” Price Target for Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D)

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) has been given a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on O2D. Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €2.79 ($3.28).

Get Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) alerts:

Shares of O2D opened at €2.27 ($2.68) on Monday. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a 1 year low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a 1 year high of €2.91 ($3.42). The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €2.32 and a 200-day moving average of €2.34.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.