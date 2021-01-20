Journey Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,750,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,403 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $604,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $49,033.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,319,263.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.22.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $130.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.01 and its 200-day moving average is $120.15. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

