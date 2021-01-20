Journey Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,342,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $199,763,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,924,000 after purchasing an additional 317,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,778,000 after purchasing an additional 184,456 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,541,000 after buying an additional 179,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,607,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,414. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $245.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

