Journey Advisory Group LLC Takes $3.05 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,000. Microchip Technology accounts for about 1.1% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 890,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,490,000 after purchasing an additional 507,023 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,087.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 456,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after purchasing an additional 417,814 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,387,000 after purchasing an additional 390,555 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,862.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after acquiring an additional 236,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $296,558.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.44.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.25. 1,243,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,245. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $154.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

