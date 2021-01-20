Journey Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,443,000. Birchview Capital LP grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 792,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 60,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 44,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.74. 10,297,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,391,299. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of -606.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

