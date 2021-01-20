Journey Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,184,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 237,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after acquiring an additional 52,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 60,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $5.00 on Tuesday, reaching $174.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,978,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,530. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $174.70. The company has a market capitalization of $159.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.11.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

