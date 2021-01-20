Journey Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,520,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,342,893,000 after buying an additional 869,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,983,000 after buying an additional 1,136,054 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,905,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,547,000 after buying an additional 198,311 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,555,000 after buying an additional 282,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,710,000 after buying an additional 1,279,420 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.47 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $127.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.98 and a 200-day moving average of $126.02.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

