Journey Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after buying an additional 2,119,422 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,518,000 after buying an additional 2,001,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,374,000 after buying an additional 1,020,868 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,579,000 after purchasing an additional 744,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after purchasing an additional 542,107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $380.05 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $382.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $373.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

