Journey Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 145,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,729,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,679. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

