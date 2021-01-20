Journey Advisory Group LLC Makes New $411,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 582 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 220.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $844.55 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $884.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $702.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,695.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $18,228,107.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,318,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total value of $8,337,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $49,736,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,393 shares of company stock worth $99,974,756 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.36.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

