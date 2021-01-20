Journey Advisory Group LLC Invests $487,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power stock opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.08. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.36.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.