Journey Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,245 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.28. 2,835,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The company has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.