Journey Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 8,549 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Clorox in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.53.

In other news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total transaction of $3,211,271.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total value of $4,186,387.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,874,812.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 473,319 shares of company stock valued at $95,666,491. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CLX traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,607,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,140. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

