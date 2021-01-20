Journey Advisory Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Public Storage by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,992. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $240.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSA. Truist lifted their price target on Public Storage from $205.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Storage from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.40.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

