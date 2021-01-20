Journey Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 65,422 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 65,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in General Electric by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 124,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in General Electric by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,226 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in General Electric by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 985,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 32,423 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in General Electric by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,263,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,455,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

