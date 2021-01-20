Journey Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 200.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,145,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,264. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average of $33.00. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $37.54.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

