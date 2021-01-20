Joules Group Plc (JOUL.L) (LON:JOUL) Shares Gap Down to $160.00

Shares of Joules Group Plc (JOUL.L) (LON:JOUL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $160.00, but opened at $153.38. Joules Group Plc (JOUL.L) shares last traded at $156.50, with a volume of 602,845 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 157.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 121.44. The firm has a market cap of £172.84 million and a P/E ratio of -7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.56.

About Joules Group Plc (JOUL.L) (LON:JOUL)

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

