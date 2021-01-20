Jonathan Gear Sells 4,000 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Stock

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Gear also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IHS Markit alerts:

On Friday, January 15th, Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of IHS Markit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,450.81.

Shares of INFO traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.49. 3,382,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,800. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.53 and a 200-day moving average of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

INFO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.6% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 15.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.6% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 21,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.