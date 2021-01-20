Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

JOUT stock opened at $116.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.05. Johnson Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $48.76 and a fifty-two week high of $121.50.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.73. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 15.59%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $112,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $259,734.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,096.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,949 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 224.2% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter worth about $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 465.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 22.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

