Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Takes Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,029,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Titan International in the 2nd quarter valued at $614,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Titan International by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Titan International by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 346,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 124,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Titan International by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 240,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 103,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

TWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of Titan International stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,132. Titan International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $460.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.47.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $304.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.88 million. As a group, analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

