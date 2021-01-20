Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 257 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Tesla by 23.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Tesla by 1,259.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Tesla by 330.1% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tesla from $705.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.54.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $18,228,107.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $20,318,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total value of $4,999,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 195,393 shares of company stock worth $99,974,756 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $7.67 on Wednesday, reaching $852.22. 245,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,232,266. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $884.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $807.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,695.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $702.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

