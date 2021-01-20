Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 266,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,766,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 13.1% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $3,166,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 61,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 19,258 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 193.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 327,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,452,000 after buying an additional 215,997 shares during the period. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.19. 575,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,524,063. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average of $48.85.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

