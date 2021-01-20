Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Takes $54,000 Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the third quarter worth about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 2,747.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the third quarter worth about $60,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 40.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,908. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.97. Prospect Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $142.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.07 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

PSEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

