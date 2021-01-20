Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Takes $440,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,052 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.4% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 24,372 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 301,863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $64,774,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management grew its stake in McDonald’s by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,369 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $210.37. The company had a trading volume of 47,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.69. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.61.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

