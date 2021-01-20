Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Invests $241,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.2% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,367 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 18,274,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,190,000 after acquiring an additional 99,948 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,603,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,508,000 after acquiring an additional 290,743 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,344,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,651,000 after acquiring an additional 457,472 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.42. 3,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,508,334. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.95. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.291 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

