Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 7,893 Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 52,253 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 414,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,364 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 30.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 380,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 88,149 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 241,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RFI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.19. 97,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,234. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

