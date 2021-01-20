Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 596 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,382,536,000 after buying an additional 646,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,535,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,787,701,000 after buying an additional 85,509 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 21.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,585,000 after purchasing an additional 362,615 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,849,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,155,000 after purchasing an additional 36,806 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.16.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.60. 6,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,679. The stock has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $306.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.22.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.98%.

Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

