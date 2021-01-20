Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $76.64

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.64 and last traded at $75.31, with a volume of 858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.49.

Several brokerages have commented on JMPLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.32 and a 200-day moving average of $63.22. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.