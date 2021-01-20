Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.7% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 17,335 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.78. 9,000,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,440,932. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $163.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.