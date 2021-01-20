John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) Shares Down 0.9%

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.09 and last traded at $32.45. 68,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 57,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.76.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.