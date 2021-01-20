Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,748 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 205,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2,993.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,024 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.57. 6,055,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,141,572. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.65 and a 200 day moving average of $105.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $115.14. The company has a market capitalization of $199.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.82.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at $28,899,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

