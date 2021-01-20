Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 102,537 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 298.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,537 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 3.5% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,881,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,878. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $64.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.