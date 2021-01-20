Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,693 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.9% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intel by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after buying an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Intel by 35.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $285,485,000 after buying an additional 1,435,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Intel by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,239,509,000 after buying an additional 968,402 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.99. 31,700,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,339,633. The company has a market cap of $237.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.18.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

