Jetcoin Trading Up 22.5% This Week (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $311,123.20 and approximately $1.03 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00058112 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.36 or 0.00538914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00042607 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,406.83 or 0.03900850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00015827 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

