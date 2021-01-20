Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Down 16.1% in December

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ JRSH traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,017. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98. Jerash Holdings has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $66.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Jerash Holdings (US) as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JRSH. Aegis began coverage on Jerash Holdings (US) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

