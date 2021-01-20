Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Down 16.1% in December

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ JRSH traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,017. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98. Jerash Holdings has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $66.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.74.
Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JRSH. Aegis began coverage on Jerash Holdings (US) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st.
About Jerash Holdings (US)
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.
See Also: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.